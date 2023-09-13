Judge sets limits on Trump discussing classified info in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., June 13, 2023.

A federal judge on Wednesday issued an order setting limits on where and how former President Donald Trump can discuss classified information with his defense lawyers for the criminal case where he is charged with retaining classified documents after leaving the White House.

The protective order by Judge Aileen Cannon instructing Trump and his lawyers to discuss that information in a secured location endorsed limitations sought by prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith over the objections of Trump.

But Cannon's order, which came nearly two months after Smith first requested it in U.S. District Court for southern Florida, was vague on the question of whether several concessions sought by Trump on the issue would eventually be granted in one form or the other.

Cannon did not explicitly address a request by Trump to create a so-called Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, so that he could discuss classified information there as he prepares for trial in the case.

Smith had opposed that request, noting, among other things, that Mar-a-Lago is the scene of the alleged crime.

Smith also had opposed Trump's request to be allowed to discuss classified information in his office at Mar-a-Lago or his office at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.