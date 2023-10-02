Trump arrives at New York court for $250 million fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump, right, sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York.

The $250 million civil fraud trial that could see former President Donald Trump permanently banned from doing business in New York began Monday.

The trial comes a year after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued him, his company, three of his adult children, and top Trump Organization officials.

James alleged the defendants misstated the values of real estate properties by billions of dollars in business records to obtain better loan and insurance terms, and tax benefits.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, arrived at Manhattan Supreme Court for the start of the trial.

Before it began, Trump claimed the case was a "witch hunt" aimed at undermining his presidential campaign.

"Everything was perfect. There was no crime. The crime is against me," Trump told reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom.