UK joins Europe's growing 'greenlash' with new pro-motorist policies

A protestor holds a placards during the ULEZ Protest. Protesters against Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion brought traffic to a standstill as they demonstrated against the expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — Moves by the U.K. government to introduce a series of pro-motorist policies brings Britain into the fold of countries succumbing to a political backlash against Europe's green agenda.

A so-called "greenlash" has been growing across Europe as the cost of implementing ambitious environmental policies has faced resistance from citizens, prompting some governments to water down their targets.

Britain's Transport Minister Mark Harper last week announced new concessions for motorists, a move he said would protect drivers from "over-zealous traffic enforcement."

The measures include limits on councils' ability to impose speed limits, restrictions on the number of hours a day that car traffic is banned from bus lanes, and a new national system to simplify parking payments.

The decision comes as the ruling Conservative Party seeks to shore up support from voters — many of whom live in rural areas and feel unfairly penalized by green transport policies — ahead of next year's General Election.

"The Conservative Party is proudly pro-car," Harper said as the Conservative Party Conference got underway in Manchester, England. "We stand for freedom to travel how you want."