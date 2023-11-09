Israel-Hamas war live updates: White House says Israel will implement 4-hour pauses in fighting in areas of north Gaza every day

A vehicle (front) of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) escorts Palestinian health ministry ambulances transporting injured people to the Rafah crossing with Egypt, from Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on November 9, 2023 amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in fighting, according to the White House, focusing on areas in northern Gaza.

The pauses will start Thursday, with the U.S. saying it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in an NBC News interview that Palestinian militant group Hamas has made no real offer to free the roughly 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

Herzog, as Israel's head of state, does not make policy, which is decided by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, stressing that the protection of civilians is "not negotiable." Macron's comments were at a humanitarian aid conference for Gaza in Paris.