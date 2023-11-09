LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Hamas war live updates: White House says Israel will implement 4-hour pauses in fighting in areas of north Gaza every day
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See below for the latest updates.
Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in fighting, according to the White House, focusing on areas in northern Gaza.
The pauses will start Thursday, with the U.S. saying it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in an NBC News interview that Palestinian militant group Hamas has made no real offer to free the roughly 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.
Herzog, as Israel's head of state, does not make policy, which is decided by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, stressing that the protection of civilians is "not negotiable." Macron's comments were at a humanitarian aid conference for Gaza in Paris.
Explosion hits Israeli Red Sea city, and Yemen's Houthi rebels take credit
Israel's military said a drone exploded Thursday in the yard of a house in the Red Sea city of Eilat, causing no injuries, and a long-range surface-to-surface missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.
Later, Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a batch of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, some of which were heading for Eilat, acording to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare'e.
Thursday's round of missile fire is one of at least five ariel attacks the Houthis have launched against southern Israel since Oct. 7. The Iran-backed force, who control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, are staunch enemies of Israel and have vowed to continue their military operations in support of Palestinians.
— Associated Press
U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq attacked several times in past day, official says
U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted multiple times in the last day, with three minor injuries reported, U.S. defense officials said Thursday.
The attacks took place as the U.S. conducted another airstrike against an Iranian weapons storage area Wednesday to try to convince Iranian-backed militant groups to cease the hostilities and avoid spurring a larger conflict.
Within the past day, militants have launched two separate attacks using multiple rockets against U.S. and coalition forces operating at Green Village, Syria; a one-way drone attack was launched against U.S. and Coalition forces at Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria; U.S. and coalition convoy encountered a roadside bomb near the Mosul Dam, in Iraq; and a one-way attack drone was launched at U.S. and coalition forces at the al Asad air base in Iraq.
There were three minor injuries reported in the Green Village attacks but all personnel returned to duty.
No other injuries or damage was reported in the strikes, according to defense officials who provided details of the attacks on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.
According to deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, U.S. and coalition forces have been attacked 46 times since Oct. 17, injuring 56 personnel. All have returned to duty, Singh said.
— Associated Press
Humanitarian aid from Qatar arrives in Egypt and prepared for transport to Gaza
Egyptian and Qatari Red Crescent members and other workers unload a shipment of humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip off a Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft after landing at Arish International Airport in North Sinai province in northeastern Egypt amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
— Getty Images
Nearly half of Democrats disapprove of Biden’s response to the war, AP-NORC poll shows
Nearly half of Democrats disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research — showing a deep divide within his party over the war.
The poll found 50% of Democrats approve of how Biden has navigated the conflict while 46% disapprove — and the two groups diverge substantially in their views of U.S. support for Israel. Biden's support on the issue among Democrats is down slightly from August, as an AP-NORC poll conducted then found that 57% of Democrats approved of his handling of the conflict and 40% disapproved.
The Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people and Israel's responding incursion into Gaza have created a political tightrope for Biden, who has supported Israeli sovereignty since the attack but also pressured Israel's government to try to limit civilian casualties and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
— Associated Press
Photos show moment a Palestinian nurse learned of his brother's death
A Palestinian nurse working at Nasser Hospital mourns after he receives a call that his brother was killed after an Israeli attack in Khan Younis, Gaza.
-Abed Zagout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Israel says there is no 'cease-fire'
The Israeli military emphasized that there is no cease-fire in Gaza as the White House said Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in northern Gaza.
"There are tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians," the Israel Defense Forces said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These tactical pauses are limited in time and area. We are also providing humanitarian corridors for civilians in Gaza to temporarily move south to safer areas where they can receive humanitarian aid."
In a separate statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, "The fighting continues and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages."
— Michele Luhn
Biden says he's seeking pause in fighting
President Joe Biden told reporters that he has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in the hostilities in Gaza, pushing for something longer than 3 days.
"You know, I've been asking for a pause for a lot longer than 3 days," he said. "I asked for even a longer pause," he added, after a follow-up question.
Recent reports suggest the U.S. is in talks with Israel and Qatar over a proposed pause — of up to three days. NBC News reported that the break in fighting would be in exchange for the potential release of some hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, citing sources.
—Matt Clinch
Displaced Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteers in the city of Rafah
Displaced Palestinians line up for food prepared by volunteer Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza, on Nov. 9, 2023. Volunteers prepared meals for families who had to migrate from the northern and central parts of the city to the south due to Israeli attacks.
-Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolou Agency | Getty Images
White House says Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee
The White House said Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in norther Gaza starting on Thursday, as the Biden administration said it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting.
President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the first humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.
Biden also told reporters that he had asked the Israelis for a "pause longer than three days" during negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas, though he ruled out the chances of a general cease-fire.
— The Associated Press
Brazil police make arrests over alleged Hezbollah plot
Police in Brazil have arrested two people in connection with an alleged plot to attack Israeli and Jewish targets, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said in a post on social media site X.
"The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and its partners in the Israeli security community, alongside additional international security agencies, foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil, planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by Iran," the post on X said.
The prime minister's office described Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shiite militant and political organization funded by Iran, as "an extensive network that operated in additional countries."
"The Mossad thanks the Brazilian security services for the arrest of a terrorist cell that was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil," a further post by the prime minister's office read.
CNBC was not immediately able to independently verify the information.
— Natasha Turak