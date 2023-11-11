Israel-Hamas war live updates: 'Catastrophic' situation at Gaza hospital as attacks ramp up; Pro-Palestinian march due in London

Al Shifa — the largest hospital in Gaza — has no electricity or water, according to local health officials, who said it has "stopped working."

In a Saturday news conference, Palestinian Ministry of Health Spokesman Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra said the hospital was "besieged." The Ministry of Health is an agency within the Hamas-controlled government.

"We can say that the Al-Shifa Medical Complex has stopped working and is out of service due to the occupation's targeting of everything that moves inside the complex," he said, according to an NBC translation.

Al-Qudra said the Israeli military was currently bombing an area of the hospital, and those inside were unable to move location "due to the intensity of the bombing and the intensity of the fire."

Also speaking at the press conference, Dr. Muhammad Qandil said there were many dead bodies both inside and outside of the hospital, which is "collapsing totally."

"We are now calling the whole world, if there is any conscience still there, please [act] ... Any politician in the world now who cannot put pressure to stop this war crimes against hospitals his hands are bloodied," the emergency consultant said, according to an NBC translation of his comments.

Israel's military says Hamas uses hospitals as operational bases and hides weapons in tunnels underneath them, although Hamas denies these charges. Last week, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: "Hamas systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine."

— Katrina Bishop