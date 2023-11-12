Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel military says it will help evacuate hospital babies; Netanyahu rejects cease-fire calls

The World Health Organization said early Sunday that it had lost communications with its contacts inside Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital.

"As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area," WHO said in a statement on social media.

"There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed."

The UN health agency said the latest reports indicate that the hospital is surrounded by tanks — something the Israeli military denied in an update late Saturday. CNBC was unable to confirm the situation on the ground.

WHO said that over the last 48 hours, the hospital had been "reportedly attacked multiple times, leaving several people dead and many others injured." It added that staff said there was a lack of clean water and critical medical facilities, such as ventilators and incubators, which could soon be shut down due to a lack of fuel.

— Katrina Bishop