Israel-Hamas war live updates: WHO demands cease-fire as hospital fatalities escalate; Netanyahu rejects days-long humanitarian pause

This picture taken on November 12, 2023 from a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows a smoke plume erupting during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave amid ongoing battles.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said that the situation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has grown increasingly dire and that a cease-fire is necessary to preserve civilian lives.

"The hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he said Sunday. It comes amid reports of multiple attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza as fighting in the city intensifies.

The Israeli Defense Forces late Saturday denied that Al-Shifa was under siege and said it would help evacuate babies from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he would not consider a days-long humanitarian pause to the attacks, but noted that a deal to release hostages could be reached.