UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman fired after she accused London police of political bias

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman attends the weekly government cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on May 23, 2023 in London, England.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday reportedly fired controversial Interior Minister Suella Braverman, as he begins a reshuffle of his top cabinet.

Braverman drew widespread criticism last week after printing an op-ed in The Times newspaper that ignored guidance from Downing Street and accused London police of political bias in policing protests.

The home secretary has long been a contentious figure. She resigned from the same job under Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss due to a serious breach of the ministerial code.

CNBC has reached out to the U.K. government for comment.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.