UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman fired after she accused London police of political bias
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday reportedly fired controversial Interior Minister Suella Braverman, as he begins a reshuffle of his top cabinet.
Braverman drew widespread criticism last week after printing an op-ed in The Times newspaper that ignored guidance from Downing Street and accused London police of political bias in policing protests.
The home secretary has long been a contentious figure. She resigned from the same job under Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss due to a serious breach of the ministerial code.
