Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine braces itself for onslaught on infrastructure; Russian mercenaries likely led by Prigozhin's son

"We are almost halfway through November and we must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes against our infrastructure," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country must brace itself for more attacks on national infrastructure as winter approaches.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities damaged by Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine.

Russia pummelled Ukrainian energy infrastructure last winter, putting pressure on much of the civilian population by depriving them of heating and power. The Kyiv School of Economics estimated last January that damage to the country's energy sector had already totaled $6.8 billion.

In other news, Ukraine appears to be intensifying attacks against Russian military and logistical assets in occupied parts of the country, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Sunday.

There is pressure on Ukraine to make progress in its counteroffensive given the limited amount of time before inclement weather and muddy fighting conditions take hold. Russia also appears to have intensified attacks in recent weeks and targeted the capital Kyiv on Saturday for the first time in 52 days.