Ukraine war live updates: Russian troops punished for drink and drugs; frontline attacks on Ukraine rising, Zelenskyy says

Russian attacks have been increasing on the Ukrainian cities of Avdiivka and Kup'yansk, as well as the Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is considering dismissing three commanders of the armed forces, Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine’s military and political leadership.

According to the sources, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is preparing to dismiss Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who is in charge of one of the fronts of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and Serhii Naiev, commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with another army chief.

Ukraine's presidential office did not confirm or deny the report to the outlet. If the dismissals do take place, they are likely to partly reflect criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has seen few gains since it was launched in June.