Trump Georgia election case judge will issue protective order for evidence after media leak

A Georgia judge said Wednesday he will issue a protective order barring the public release of sensitive evidence exchanged between prosecutors and lawyers representing former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in their election interference criminal cases in that state.

"Until we decide what's going to be relevant and admissible, this case should be tried and not in the court of public opinion," said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee at a hearing on the proposed order.

The order was sought by prosecutors, and agreed to by most of the defense teams on Wednesday, after the leak this week to media outlets of videos containing confidential interviews four co-defendants, among them the attorneys Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, gave prosecutors as part of their agreements to plead guilty.

At Wednesday's hearing, the attorney Jonathan Miller, who is representing the defendant Misty Hampton, told McAfee that he gave the videos to "one media outlet." He did not say which one.

Miller said the public had the right to know what the four co-defendants had told the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, arguing that the statements they made "help my client."

ABC News had first reported statements that Ellis and Powell made in their so-called proffer videos, while The Washington Post first reported statements made by Chesbro and bail bondsman Scott Hall in their own proffer sessions.