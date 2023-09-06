Trump Georgia election trial juror names should be secret, DA tells judge

The Atlanta district attorney asked a judge Wednesday to keep jurors' names secret in the criminal trials of former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants on Georgia election conspiracy charges.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis in her motion also asked that courtroom cameras not show the jurors during any trial, and bar the publication of written descriptions of the people on a jury.

Willis cited the exposure of the purported names of the 23 members of the grand jury that indicted Trump and his co-defendants.

The DA used the term "doxing," which is making public personal information about individuals, often with the intent of causing them emotional distress or physical harm. She said that police protected the grand juror to "prevent harassment and violence against them" after conspiracy theory websites published their supposed names and home addresses.