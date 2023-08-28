Trump, other defendants set to be arraigned Sept. 6 in Georgia election case

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2023.

Donald Trump will be arraigned Sept. 6 in the criminal case where he is accused of conspiring to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, a state court docket showed Monday morning.

The other 18 defendants in the case will be arraigned later that same day in in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

The scheduling order was released shortly before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., scheduled Trump's trial there on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 national election loss to begin on March 4.

Trump's arraignment in Atlanta will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET. on Sept. 6 The former president will be asked to enter a plea at that time to the 13 felony charges he faces.

His former lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be arraigned at 9:45 a.m., the court docket shows.

The other 17 defendants in the case, who include Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, other Trump-allied lawyers, and would-be Electoral College voters for Trump, are scheduled to be arraigned starting at 10 a.m.

Steven Sadow, Trump's attorney in the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the arraignment.