Rudy Giuliani liable for defaming Georgia election workers, hit with sanctions by judge

A federal judge on Wednesday issued a default judgment against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and ordered him to pay sanctions of nearly $133,000 in a defamation and civil conspiracy lawsuit by two Georgia election workers whom he claimed mishandled ballots in the 2020 presidential contest.

Judge Beryl Howell imposed the default judgment and monetary punishment because Giuliani repeatedly failed to comply with her orders to turn over electronically stored documents and other evidence sought by lawyers for the election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' ArShaye Moss.

Howell blasted Giuliani for "willful ... misconduct," and "slippery" statements in failing to turn over the requested information as part of the legal process known as discovery.

"The bottom line is that Giuliani has refused to comply with his discovery obligations and thwarted plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' ArShaye Moss's procedural rights to obtain any meaningful discovery in this case," Howell wrote in a 57-page opinion that nodded at Giuliani's recent criminal indictment with former President Donald Trump in Georgia.

The judge also ordered attorneys for Giuliani and the two women to propose three possible dates for trial in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on the question of how much money in compensatory and punitive damages he should be ordered to pay them as a result of the default judgment.

Freeman, who is Moss's mother, last year told a select House committee, "I've lost my name and I've lost my reputation" as the result of false claims Giuliani made about her handling of voters' ballots while he was representing Trump.

Trump himself had repeatedly mentioned Freeman by name in a January 2021 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the then-president pressured the official to "find" Trump enough votes to overturn his electoral loss in the state.

"Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?" Freeman asked during her testimony.