U.S. and China vie for dominance in new 'a la carte' world order, survey finds

LONDON — Rare, high-stakes talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Wednesday come against the backdrop of a more fractured world, in which geopolitical relations no longer fall into a traditional West versus the rest model, a new survey of 21 countries has found. International relations have become increasingly "a la carte," with countries more likely to "mix and match" their geopolitical alliances on individual matters rather than to fully commit to one side, the study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) thinktank and Oxford University found. Pluralities of global citizens believe the West is in demise — with U.S. democracy and the European Union at risk of collapse within the next 20 years. They also find that increased economic ties with China are growing more appealing, according to polling of adults across 11 European countries and 10 non-European ones. "Rather than clinging to the eirenic world of yesterday," leaders need to "understand the new rules of an 'a la carte game,' with respect to international relations and seek new partners across crucial issues facing our war-torn world," co-author and director of the ECFR, Mark Leonard, said of the findings.

Russia-Ukraine war 'existential' for Western allies

The outcome of the war in Ukraine was considered a "determining, and even existential," factor in the future of the West, according to the survey, with the majority of respondents outside of Europe and the U.S. seeing Western nations as a bigger obstacle to peace than Russia, and more still viewing Moscow as the ultimate victor. Almost three quarters of non-European respondents who believed the EU could "fall apart" also expected Russia to win the war, while around one third of those in the U.S. and in Europe shared the view. For many, the conflict is considered a "proxy war" between the U.S. and Russia, with majorities in Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey saying the two Cold War powers are "already at war." It comes as overall optimism in the outlook of the U.S. wanes. Almost half of respondents in the country say they feel pessimistic about the future of the U.S. This compares with majorities of nationals in India, Indonesia, China and Russia, who are optimistic about their countries.

China's economic appeal on the rise