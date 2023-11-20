Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt resigns from GM-owned robotaxi unit

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has resigned from his role at the autonomous vehicle venture owned by General Motors, according to a company statement sent to CNBC on Sunday.

Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt has resigned from his role at the autonomous vehicle venture owned by General Motors , according to a company statement sent to CNBC on Sunday.

Mo Elshenawy, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Engineering at Cruise, will now serve as President and CTO for Cruise, the company said.

The resignation follows a string of missteps by Cruise. As CNBC previously reported, the company recently issued a recall affecting 950 of its robotaxis following a pedestrian collision in San Francisco last month.

Cruise had lost its permits to operate driverless vehicles in California without a human safety driver on board as a result of that pedestrian collision.

According to its most recent quarterly update, GM has lost roughly $1.9 billion on Cruise between January and September, including $732 million in the third quarter alone.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates