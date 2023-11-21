Black Friday deals aren’t as good as you think. Here’s how to snag even lower prices

By most accounts, Black Friday and Cyber Monday promise some of the lowest prices of the season.

And in 2023, more people than ever plan to take advantage of the five-day shopping event that begins on Thanksgiving Day and continues through the following Monday, according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.

This year, holiday spending during the Thanksgiving week may hit a record as consumers try to maximize the weekend's sales, a separate Deloitte Black Friday-Cyber Monday survey found.

However, these are not necessarily the best deals of the year, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

According to WalletHub's holiday shopping survey, 35% of items at major retailers will offer no savings compared to their pre-Black Friday prices.

A separate analysis of previous Black Friday sales found that 98% of the deals were the same price or cheaper at other points during the year. None were cheaper on Black Friday alone.

Stores try to tempt you with discounts, but "I don't know that Black Friday has the same level of value that it did years ago," Ramhold said.