Paying in cash helps shoppers 'forget' guilty pleasures, Stanford research finds

It's more common than you think: One-third of Americans admit they have committed some form of financial infidelity, according to another survey. Most often, they are spending more than they feel their significant other would be comfortable with. Others have a secret account or credit card or some sort of hidden debt.

The pros and cons of cash

On the upside, paying with cash can be a smart move for those trying to stick to a budget. Most experts recommend using the envelope method, or "cash stuffing," to stay disciplined. In this case, spending money is divided up into envelopes representing your monthly expenses, such as groceries and gas. When the money in one envelope is spent, you're either done spending in that category for that month, or you need to borrow from another envelope, Rossman explained. "Adhering to this approach keeps you from going into credit card debt," he said. But paying with cash forgoes the rewards and protections that come with credit.