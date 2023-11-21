European markets head for mixed open as sentiment falters

European markets are heading for a flat to higher open Tuesday as sentiment wavers. Regional markets had a cautious start to the week on Monday as the slew of third-quarter earnings slowed.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets largely rose, led by gains in tech and Chinese property stocks. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures flickered near the flat line on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, investors will keep an eye out for the minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 policy meeting. Traders are hoping to glean some insight into policymakers' rate decision and learn what it might take for them to change tack.

Fed funds futures pricing data suggests a nearly 100% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will hold steady on rates at its upcoming December meeting.

