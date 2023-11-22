'Napoleon' is Apple's latest bid to seize cinematic prestige – and Oscars

LOS ANGELES – Apple Original Films is a new player on the Academy Award scene, but it's already left an indelible — and historic — mark.

The studio, which has only been releasing films since 2019, won best picture in 2022 for "CODA," the first time a streaming service has ever won the top award. In total, Apple has received Oscar 10 nominations in the last three years, winning four.

With acclaimed director Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" opening just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Apple is making another push for Academy Award glory. The two-hour and 38-minute epic stars Joaquin Phoenix as French leader and military commander Napoleon Bonaparte, who rose to prominence during the French Revolution. Sony is distributing the film.

Early reviews indicate that the film is "slyly funny," striking a balance between playful humor and gruesome battle sequences. However, the dichotomy might be polarizing for some and some critics said the long run-time can make the film feel like a "chore."

Even with critical praise for Phoenix and Scott, Apple faces steep competition for nominations, as a slew of Oscar contenders flood the market, even from its own studio.

Heading into November, the Academy Awards race appeared to be dominated by Warner Bros. ' "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer." The combined "Barbenheimer" entered theaters ahead of the writers and actors strikes and captured critical attention as well as record box office receipts.

With actors unable to promote films, many studios opted to postpone theatrical releases until later in the year or even push until 2024. Warner Bros. and Legendary Studio's "Dune: Part Two" won't be part of this year's Oscar race after departing to March of next year.

Now, in the last few weeks of the year, Academy Award hopefuls are arriving en masse.

That includes Apple's other major Oscar contender is Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," a three hour and 26-minute Western crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.