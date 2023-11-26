Hunger Games prequel, 'Napoleon' lead as Thanksgiving box office shows signs of life

In this article DIS

SONY

AAPL

LGF.A

CMCSA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler star as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird in Lionsgate's "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." Lionsgate

This year's Thanksgiving box office was both feast and famine for the theatrical industry. Lionsgate's "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" had a solid second week run in cinemas, generating an estimated $42 million for the five-day Thanksgiving frame and Apple's "Napoleon," an R-rated war epic distributed by Sony , snared around $32.5 million. Meanwhile, Disney's latest animated feature "Wish," which celebrates the company's 100th anniversary, fell startlingly short of box office expectations, tallying just $31.7 million over its first five days in theaters. Analysts had foreseen an opening of $45 million to $55 million for the five-day period. "It wouldn't be a holiday box office season without some occasional upsets and this weekend is delivering on that front," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "'Napoleon' is a solid win for Sony, Apple, theaters and moviegoers all around. Another successful adult-driven film was needed right now after the vacancy left behind by 'Dune: Part Two' and the light holiday calendar still ahead."

Top Thanksgiving box office titles (five-day) "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (Lionsgate) — $42 million

"Napoleon" (Apple/Sony) — $32.5 million

"Wish" (Disney) — $31.7 million

"Trolls Band Together" (Universal) — $25.3 million

"Thanksgiving" (Sony) — $11.13 million

"The Marvels" (Disney) — $9.2 million

"The Holdovers" (Focus Features/Universal) — $3.75 million

"Saltburn" (Amazon MGM/Warner Bros. Discovery) — $2.72 million

"Next Goal Wins" (Disney) — $2.57 million

"Five Nights at Freddy's" (Universal) — $2.5 million

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film (AMC) — $2.33 million ** All figures are estimated by studios

Yet, the underperformance of "Wish" continues to call attention to issues over at Disney's animation studios, which have struggled to lure audiences back to theaters since the pandemic. For comparison, Universal's "Trolls Band Together" managed to snag $25.3 million for the five-day period and it was the film's second week in theaters. "Disney's 'Wish' is struggling to reach even the most conservative of expectations," said Robbins. "It is a performance that again highlights the studio's long road ahead to rebuild brand and audience confidence while making their films stand out as theatrical events again rather than have them be cannibalized by the impact of flailing streaming-focused strategies." Overall, the Thanksgiving box office secured around $172 million, an improvement over the previous three years of pandemic-pressured ticket sales. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the five-day Thanksgiving spread — consisting of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday — had resulted in more than $250 million in ticket sales each year.

Thanksgiving 5-day frame over the last decade 2023 — $172 million (estimated)

2022 — $122.8 million

2021 — $142.7 million

2020 — $21.4 million

2019 — $263.4 million

2018 — $315.6 million (biggest all-time Thanksgiving frame)

2017 — $270.5 million

2016 — $260.8 million

2015 — $258.5 million

2014 — $230.2 million

2013 — $294.2 million Source: Comscore