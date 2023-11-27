European markets set to start the week on a somber note

European markets are heading for a negative start to the new trading week, days after the region's Stoxx 600 index reached its highest level since Sept. 20.

Asia-Pacific markets started the week largely lower, with Chinese markets dragged by property stocks and Japan's service inflation surging to a 45-month high.

U.S. stock futures dipped on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to build on four straight positive weeks for the equity market. Wall Street is coming off the fourth-straight winning week for all three major averages, as stocks have rallied since the 10-year Treasury yield retreated from the 5% mark it briefly topped in late October.

