Asia markets slide as investors assess key economic data from across the region

The Seoul city skyline early on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors assessed a slew of economic data from across the region.

South Korea's overall inflation rate in November fell to 3.3%, compared with 3.7% expected by a Reuters poll.

The inflation rate for Japan's capital, Tokyo, came in at 2.6%, down from the 3.3% in October. Tokyo's inflation figures are widely considered to be a leading indicator of national trends.

Caixin and S&P Global will also release China's service purchasing managers' index today, while private PMI readings will also be out from Hong Kong and India.