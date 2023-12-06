Asia markets set to rebound from Tuesday's broad sell-off

Sydney Harbour taking in the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and ferries at sunrise during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded across the region, following a broad sell-off on Monday.

Wednesday will see Australia release its third-quarter GDP numbers, while investors will also digest the Reuters Tankan survey for Japan in December, which showed improving business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers.

The Tankan survey, done by the Bank of Japan quarterly, measures economic conditions in Japan and the survey results are considered a key economic indicator.

The Reuters monthly poll is considered to be a leading indicator of the BOJ's official survey.