Blackpink renews group contracts with agency, YG shares spike 29%

Shares of K-pop agency YG Entertainment spiked as much as 29% after the company announced that it has renewed exclusive group contracts with all four members of girl group Blackpink.

The stock closed at 48,000 South Korean won ($36.58) per share on Tuesday, near its 2023 low of 47,000 won. But on Wednesday, it surged at the open and hit an intraday high of 61,900 South Korean won per share.

This could bring an end to the long running contract saga between the popular K-pop group and the agency. The drama took YG shares on a wild ride alongside the rumored ups and downs in contract negotiations.

The terms of the new deal were not immediately clear and the announcement did not specify whether the members renewed their contracts on an individual basis.

In late November, South Korean outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that members would not renew their exclusive individual contracts with YG, but instead continue group activities as Blackpink under the label.

Munhwa Ilbo reported then that "exclusive contracts between each member and YG Entertainment were not signed. In the future, they plan to carry out individual activities and come together only for Blackpink activities."

Shares of YG previously plunged each time South Korean media reported that members of the group will not renew with the label.