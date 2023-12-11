Asia markets were mostly up as China inflation falls at fastest pace since November 2020

A vegetables stall in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou, China, in May 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly up on Monday as investors assessed November inflation numbers from China, which declined at a faster-than-expected pace .

The consumer price index fell 0.5% year-on-year, more than the 0.1% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters and the fastest slide since November 2020.

The producer price index fell 3% year-on-year, compared with October's 2.6% drop and expectations of a 2.8% decline.

November also marked the 14th straight month of PPI decline and the quickest since August.