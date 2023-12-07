LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are little changed ahead of key November jobs report: Live updates
Stock futures were little changed Thursday evening as investors looked ahead to Friday's jobs report.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked lower by 25 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures lost about 0.1% each.
In regular trading, the Dow advanced 62.95 points, or 0.17%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%. Both snapped three-day losing streaks. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.37%.
The Dow's 0.4% week-to-date loss and the S&P 500 0.2% decline put both averages on track to break their 5-week win streak. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq climbed back into positive territory for the week. It's currently higher by 0.2%, and if it stays in the green, it could post a sixth straight winning week.
Investors have been focused on jobs data, with several reports sprinkled throughout the week leading up to Friday's finale: the big November nonfarm payrolls report. Initial jobless claims reported on Thursday came in at 220,000, while continuing claims came in at 1.861 million.
"The market is clinging to each data point to see if the economy can continue with this Goldilocks scenario where the labor market cools just enough to take pressure off wages but not tip the market in the recession," Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg, told CNBC.
"Today's continuing claims help support recent data points of a softening but resilient labor market, and tomorrow will be telling to see if the November job reports can support a similar narrative," she added.
Earlier in the week, investors also got private payrolls data that showed employers added fewer positions than economists forecasted, and job openings data that showed a decline to the lowest level since March 2021.
After the jobs report Friday, investors are also looking forward to the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment data for December, which is scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. ET Friday.
Individual investor pessimism surged in latest AAII survey after falling to almost 6-year low
The percentage of individual investors who are pessimistic over the six-month outlook for stocks jumped to 27.4% in the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, and up from 19.6% last week — which had marked the fewest bears since January 2018.
Historically, bears average out at about 31% each week, and have now stood below average for five straight weeks.
The ranks of bullish investors dipped to 47.3% in the latest week, the first time they'd fallen in five weeks, and down from 48.8% last week — which had marked the greatest number of optimists only since last August. The historical average of bulls is 37.5%, and optimists have also now come in above average for five consecutive weeks, as well as six weeks in nine.
The AAII characterized the latest sentiment readings as returning "to their respective typical ranges."
— Scott Schnipper
The Nasdaq is on pace for a sixth winning week
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is on its way to a sixth straight positive week, on pace for a 0.24% gain.
It may not seem like much of an increase, but if the Nasdaq manages to keep it, that will mark the index's longest winning streak since its eight-week run which ended in June.
Names in the index that have had a good week thus far include Alphabet, which is up 3.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices, up 5.8% week to date.
Both stocks rallied sharply Thursday, with Alphabet advancing more than 5% after the company announced its Gemini AI model. AMD popped nearly 10% a day after the semiconductor company announced its newest AI chip – and Meta and Microsoft said they would use it.
The week is looking less upbeat for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, both of which are about to break a five-week winning streak.
-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes
November’s payrolls are due Friday. Here’s what traders will be watching
The Labor Department is slated to report November's nonfarm payrolls report on Friday morning – and the numbers just might show an increase in hiring.
Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting 190,000 positions were added last month, an increase from October's 150,000.
But traders – and the Federal Reserve – will be looking beyond just the headline numbers. Key metrics, including wage growth and the unemployment rate, will be important indicators as to whether the economy has sufficiently cooled.
-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox
Stocks moving in extended trading Thursday night
A few names made notable moves after the market closed.
Lululemon Athletica dropped more than 2% after the athletic apparel retailer issued weak guidance for the holiday season. The company, known for its yoga pants, says it's expecting sales to range between $3.14 billion and $3.17 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. That's short of the $3.18 billion anticipated by analysts, per Refinitiv.
RH, the home furnishings retailer, slid 9% in after-hours trading. The company gave a disappointing outlook on revenue, calling for $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion, compared to the Street's estimates for $3.08 billion for the fiscal year.
-Darla Mercado, Tanaya Macheel
Stock futures open near the flat line
U.S. stock futures hovered near the flat line on Thursday evening.
S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched lower by 0.09%. Dow futures lost 26 points or 0.07%.
-Darla Mercado