Gen Z, millennials say money talks should happen before the relationship gets serious, study finds

Anchiy | E+ | Getty Images

Money, while certainly not the most important thing in life, has a significant impact on a lot of different areas. Kyle Menke certified financial planner

Why it's important to have a relationship money talk

Being open and honest with your partner should be central in the language of love, experts say, and that includes talking about money. Across all generations, 72% of Americans believe couples should talk about their finances before living together, Northwestern Mutual found. "Money, while certainly not the most important thing in life, has a significant impact on a lot of different areas," Menke said. For instance, your prospective partner may spend and manage their money completely different from you, said CFP Sophia Bera Daigle, the founder of Gen Y Planning in Austin, Texas. She's also a member of the CNBC FA Council. "Not enough people think about that before they move in together and before they start to think about a life with this person," Daigle previously told CNBC.

watch now

More than a third, 32%, of Gen Z couples have found it difficult to strike a balance of how to split expenses when they have different incomes, Northwestern Mutual found. Similarly, 31% say they have different tolerance levels for financial risk, which has made investment decisions complicated. A February survey by Bread Financial found that 64% of couples say they are "financially incompatible" with their partners, with 18% of Gen Z and 17% of millennials citing the incompatibility as a primary reason to break up. Having the money conversation early on in the relationship can help you figure out if the other person's habits and goals align with yours, Menke said.