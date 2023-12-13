Here's why bringing down inflation has been different this time, according to Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the unique economic conditions created by the Covid pandemic have helped the central bank's effort to bring down inflation without causing a recession, a rare feat in economic history.

The Federal Reserve signaled in its latest economic projections that it will cut interest rates in 2024 even with the economy still growing, which would potentially be a path to the "soft landing" that many economists viewed skeptically when the central bank began aggressively hiking rates last year to fight post-pandemic inflation.

"This inflation was not the classic demand overload, pot-boiling over kind of inflation that we think about. It was a combination of very strong demand, without question, and unusual supply-side restrictions, both on the goods side but also on the labor side, because we had a [labor force] participation shock," Powell said at a press conference after the Fed's last meeting of the year.