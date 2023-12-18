Powerball jackpot hits $543 million. What's the best payout option? Experts weigh lump sum vs. annuity

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $543 million without a winner from Saturday night's drawing.

It's the fourth Powerball jackpot to rise above half a billion dollars in 2023, and there are two grand prize options: a lump sum payout of $272.2 million or an annuitized payout of $543 million. Both options are pretax estimates.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's how to make the most of your workplace health plan in 2024

Even high earners consider themselves 'not rich yet,' despite their net worth

More than half of U.S. high school students will take a personal finance class before graduation

While the lump sum provides a full prize up front, the annuity offers one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payouts that increase 5% each year, according to Powerball.