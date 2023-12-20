Russia-Ukraine live updates: Zelenskyy says Ukraine army has asked for up to 500,000 more people to be mobilized; foreign aid wobbles

A Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a trench on the front line in the direction of Kupiansk, where clashes with the Russian army continue despite the severe winter conditions, in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on November 21, 2023.

Russia launched its fifth air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this month, Ukrainian officials said, reporting that Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 18 of the 19 Russian drones launched at the city as well as Odesa, Kherson and other regions.

Ukraine's military is asking for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized, the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told media in a wide-ranging press conference, though he added the decision was not final.

The development comes as Kyiv struggles to obtain approval for aid packages from the U.S. and EU and as its troops continue to face heavy fighting amid a bitterly cold winter.

Elsewhere, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, where the two discussed bilateral trade and praised their continued relations.