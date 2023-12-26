Here are some options for student loan borrowers struggling to make their payments

Blackcat | E+ | Getty Images

1. Deferments

2. Forbearances

Student loan borrowers who don't qualify for a deferment may request a forbearance. Under this option, borrowers can keep their loans on hold for as long as three years. However, because interest accrues during the forbearance period, borrowers can be hit with a larger bill when it ends. Kantrowitz provided an example: A $30,000 student loan with a 5% interest rate would increase by $1,500 a year under a forbearance.

If a borrower uses a forbearance, he recommends they at least try to keep up with their interest payments during the pause to prevent their debt from increasing. "A deferment or forbearance should be a last resort, but they are better than defaulting on the loans," Kantrowitz said. Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit, recommends borrowers only use a forbearance or deferment for a short-term hardship, including a sudden big medical expense or period of joblessness. Borrowers are best off finding a payment plan they can afford, Mayotte said.

3. Income-driven repayment plans

Income-driven repayment plans can be a great option for borrowers who are worried they won't be able to afford their bills, experts say. Those plans cap your monthly payments at a percentage of your discretionary income and forgive any of your remaining debt after 20 or 25 years. The Biden administration recently introduced a new repayment option under which borrowers could pay just 5% of their discretionary income toward their undergraduate student loans, with some people having a $0 monthly bill. Some of the benefits of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, however, won't fully go into effect until the summer of 2024 because of the timeline of regulatory changes.

