New change to 529 college savings plans has ‘so many caveats,’ advisor says. Here's what to know

The downsides of 529-to-Roth IRA rollovers

The biggest downside of a 529-to-Roth IRA rollover is the conversion counts toward your annual IRA contribution limit, which may stunt future growth across both accounts, according to Loyd. "You're reducing one and sliding it over to the other," he said. "If my kids are pulling money from their 529 to make Roth contributions down the road, Daddy's not going to be happy."

If my kids are pulling money from their 529 to make Roth contributions down the road, Daddy's not going to be happy. John Loyd Owner at The Wealth Planner

For 2024, the annual IRA contribution limit is $7,000, with an extra $1,000 for investors age 50 and older. There's a lifetime cap of $35,000 for 529-to-Roth IRA rollovers, which means it would take five years of $7,000 conversions to reach the limit.

Plus, you can't roll over the previous five years of 529 contributions and the beneficiary must have enough "earned income," or wages from a job, to match each year's conversion, similar to regular Roth IRA contributions, according to CFP Jim Guarino, managing director at Baker Newman Noyes in Woburn, Massachusetts. He is also a certified public accountant. Generally, it's better to keep the money growing in a 529 plan and contribute to a Roth IRA separately because you can change 529 plan beneficiaries, Loyd said. "You always want to try to maximize those tax efficiencies," he added.

Wait until later in 2024 to 'test the waters'