These beneficiaries are first to receive a new cost-of-living adjustment for 2024. Here's what to watch for

Beneficiaries who rely on monthly checks from the Social Security Administration will get a 3.2% benefit increase now that the calendar has turned to 2024.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, are first in line to receive those enhanced benefit checks.

About 7.5 million SSI recipients started receiving their first checks for 2024 on Dec. 29, according to the Social Security Administration.

SSI benefits are typically paid on the first of the month unless that date falls on a holiday or on a weekend.

SSI beneficiaries who also receive Social Security benefits generally receive their Social Security payments on the third of the month.

With the 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment, the standard SSI payment for individuals increases to $943 per month, up from $914 per month in 2023.

For couples on SSI, the standard payment rises to $1,415 per month, up from $1,371 per month in 2023.