Paying down student debt could soon boost your 401(k) balance. Here's how

Student debt often makes it harder for people to save for retirement. But that may soon change.

A provision in the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022, which had a delayed effective date of Jan. 1, 2024, allows employers to match workers' student loan payments with contributions to their retirement plans.

"Many employees paying off their student loans are having trouble saving for the future," said Mary Moreland, executive vice president of human resources at Abbott, a medical device and health care company whose 401(k) matching program for student borrowers led the way to the new policy. "Now employers can help."

Outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. exceeds $1.6 trillion, and burdens Americans more than credit card or auto loan debt. The average loan balance at graduation has tripled since the 1990s to $30,000 from $10,000. Additionally, about 7% of student loan borrowers are now more than $100,000 in debt.

Nearly half of student loan borrowers said their debt affected how much they were able to salt away in their retirement plans, according to a recent Morning Consult survey of about 500 borrowers between the ages of 18 and 39.

Here's what borrowers should know about the new benefit.