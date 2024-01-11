Shipping boss says ongoing Red Sea disruption could have 'significant consequences' for global growth

Ongoing disruption to trade flows through the Red Sea could hit global economic growth, the head of one of the world's largest container shipping firms said Thursday.

Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said it remained unclear whether passage through the waterway would be re-established in "days, weeks or months," in comments first provided to the Financial Times and confirmed to CNBC.

"It could potentially have quite significant consequences on global growth," Clerc said.

The company announced Friday its vessels would be diverted from the Red Sea — which provides access to Egypt's Suez Canal, the quickest route between Europe and Asia — for the "foreseeable future."

Vessels are instead traveling around the southern coast of Africa, which can add between two to four weeks to a Europe-Asia voyage, Clerc previously told CNBC.