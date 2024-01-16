Trump sex attack defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll begins, day after Iowa win

Former President Donald Trump, center, departs Trump Tower in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the New York civil trial for a sex assault defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump.

Trump was in the courtroom as prospective jurors began being questioned for the trial, which kicked off a day after he scored a landslide win in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Three people were excused from the jury pool after answering "yes" when they were asked if they would be unable to give both sides a fair trial and decide a verdict based only on the evidence presented.

One would-be juror said she knew Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, having worked for her on communications for her company in 2017. That woman said she could be impartial and remained in the jury pool.

A man in the pool said he knew Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, having worked together on pro bono legal matters. He also said he could be impartial in the case.

Opening statements were expected later Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Lewis Kaplan began the proceedings by quickly rejecting a series of requests by Trump's lawyers, including a motion that the trial be postponed so that he can attend his mother-in-law's funeral on Thursday.

The trial will determine just one question: what damages Trump should pay Carroll for defamatory statements he made about her while he was president, and then again last year, denying her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Carroll's lawyers want him to pay at least $10 million.

Another jury in a trial last fall found that the Trump had sexually abused her in the incident, and had defamed her in late 2022 in statements denying the allegation. That jury, which did not find him liable for raping Carroll, ordered him to pay her $5 million.