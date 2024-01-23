New York AG pushing for lifetime Trump ban cites Martin Shkreli ruling

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, exits court in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

What does former President Donald Trump have in common with "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli?

A penchant for harshly trolling their enemies online and an attorney general who wants both of them banned for life from their preferred business.

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office on Tuesday notified the judge who presided over Trump's civil business fraud trial about a new appeals court ruling against Shkreli, which the AG says supports its bid to permanently bar Trump from the state's real estate industry.

In its ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower New York federal court's order banning Shkreli for life from the pharmaceuticals industry because of his efforts to block competition to a drug he hiked the price of by more than 4,000% overnight in 2015.

The ruling stemmed from an antitrust lawsuit James, the Federal Trade Commission, and six other states filed against Shkreli.

James is currently suing Trump in Manhattan state Supreme Court, alleging widespread, sustained fraud in how the former president, his company, and his two adult sons valued real estate assets to obtain more favorable loan terms.

James, in that case, asked Judge Arthur Engoron to ban Trump for life from the New York real estate industry and to bar his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from that sector for five years, along with fining them $360 million.

Engoron recently finished presiding over the trial in that case but has yet to issue a final ruling.

In a letter Tuesday to Engoron, Assistant Attorney General Colleen Faherty said, "We write to provide the Court with notice of supplemental authority: the recent Second Circuit decision in Fed. Trade Comm'n v. Shkreli."