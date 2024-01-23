Ukraine war latest updates: Russia's punishing strikes on Ukraine leave dead and injured, cars ablaze and buildings destroyed

DONETSK, UKRAINE - JANUARY 21: A view of the damage after the shelling in the market place in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control, ongoing Russian and Ukrainian war on January 21, 2024. At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday due to shelling in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The number of people killed or injured in a missile strike on a market in Donetsk city on Sunday has risen, a Russian-installed official said Monday.

Denis Pushilin, head of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic, told the Rossiya-24 news channel that 27 people have now died in the strike, and 26 are injured, news agency RIA Novosti said, reporting his comments.

Pushilin blamed the attack on Ukraine, saying it had resorted to targeting civilians as a result of failures on the battlefield.

"The methods do not change: the worse the enemy's situation within the military confrontation, the more often they try to take it out on the civilian population. Non-humans. We see a dependence here in the sense that the enemy's capabilities become fewer, and as soon as such an opportunity arises, they try take it out on the civilian population," he claimed.

Pushilin also claimed Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the strike, which the Kremlin described as a terrorist attack.

Ukrainian armed forces operating in the region denied they had carried out the attack, stating Sunday that they "did not conduct any combat operations with means of destruction."

A day of mourning in Donetsk was declared by Russian authorities Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt