Fake rich? Affluent millennials are more likely to exaggerate to appear wealthy. Here's what experts say they should do instead

High inflation has prompted even well-to-do Americans to rethink their spending habits.

But one group — affluent millennials — are more likely to lie or exaggerate their finances to appear financially successful, according to a recent survey from Wells Fargo.

That goes for 34% of affluent millennials versus just 20% of Gen X or 4% of baby boomers.

More than half of affluent Americans have cut back on luxury purchases post pandemic. Moreover, most say they wait until items are marked down before they buy them.

Yet affluent millennials — with $250,000 to more than $1 million in investable assets — are going to great lengths to appear wealthy.

Wells Fargo found 29% of affluent millennials admit they sometimes buy items they cannot afford to impress others.

Meanwhile, 41% of affluent millennials admit to funding their lifestyles with credit cards or loans, versus just 28% of Gen Xers and 6% of baby boomers.

More from Personal Finance:

The quiet luxury trend is out and 'loud budgeting' is in

Many Americans cannot pay for a $1,000 unexpected expense

Shoppers embrace 'girl math' to justify luxury purchases

More than half — 51% — of affluent millennials say their efforts are working, with people assuming they are wealthier than they are.

But they are paying a price, with 40% reporting they have taken on more debt than they would prefer.

Affluent millennials have been affected by inflation, a high cost of living and the restarting of federal student loan payments, if they still carry those debts, said Emily Irwin, managing director of advice and planning at Wells Fargo.

"Yet they want to have a reflection of, 'We're working hard, and therefore we're successful, and we can still do everything that we want to do,'" Irwin said.