Asia markets mostly fall; South Korea economic growth beats expectations

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as investors assessed South Korea's gross domestic product numbers and markets respond to China's central bank cutting reserve requirements for the country's lenders.

South Korea's GDP grew 2.2% year on year in the fourth quarter and 0.6% compared with the previous quarter, beating expectations from a Reuters poll of 2.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Separately, the People's Bank of China announced that it would reduce the amount of funds its banks are required to hold as reserves early next month in a bid to boost its struggling economy.

Reserve ratio requirements for banks will be cut by 50 basis points from Feb. 5, which will provide 1 trillion yuan ($139.8 billion) in long-term capital, according to PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng.