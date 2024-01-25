ECB's Lagarde responds to scathing staff survey: 'I'm very proud and honored to lead the institution'

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde looks on as she attends the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium September 25, 2023.

President Christine Lagarde on Thursday said she was "proud and honored" to leead the European Central Bank, after her leadership was slammed in a union-run survey of staff.

She was responding to a question about the findings, published by ECB union IPSO earlier this week, in which more than half of respondents rated her performance so far as "very poor" or "poor."

The survey's qualitative responses suggested some staff believed she had created a negative atmosphere at the central bank, and that she spends "too much time on topics unrelated to monetary policy," IPSO said.

Appearing unfazed, former politician and lawyer Lagarde said that the ECB conducted its own surveys in a "way that we can trust." These showed a majority of respondents say they are happy to work at the institution, would recommend working there to a friend, and felt a mission associated to their work.

The surveys are conducted by around 60% of employees, and also cover wages, respect in the workplace and workplace satisfaction, she said.