Trump could be called to testify in E. Jean Carroll sex defamation trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends jury selection in the second civil trial after Carroll accused Trump of raping her decades ago, at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, U.S., January 16, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify Thursday in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation case against him.

Trump was initially set to take the witness stand Monday in Manhattan federal court, but the trial was postponed after a juror called in sick.

Presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump's attorney Alina Habba the chance to continue the case that day with eight jurors instead of nine, but Habba declined, telling Kaplan she was also feeling ill.

Jurors on Thursday were kept socially distanced as a health precaution.

The trial day began with brief witness testimony from Roberta Myers, the former editor-in-chief of Elle Magazine, where Carroll wrote her long-running "Ask E. Jean" advice column.

Trump entered the courtroom and sat down next to Habba shortly after Myers took the stand.

The resumption of the case, which was delayed for three days, also marked the return of Trump's courtroom-centric presidential campaign strategy.

Trump explicitly tied his campaign to his legal troubles in a Truth Social post Wednesday night, announcing his travel to New York City on the heels of his victory in New Hampshire's Republican primary.