European markets open higher following ECB decision, economic data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets opened marginally higher Friday as investors digest the European Central Bank's latest decision and fresh economic data from the U.K. and U.S.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened up 0.2%, with sectors trading in mixed territory. Oil and gas and household goods stocks were both up 1.2%, while tech stocks were down 1.5%.
The ECB met market expectations Thursday and held interest rates steady at their current record high. The euro zone deposit rate was kept at 4% for the third straight meeting and the ECB reiterated that it would keep rates high for a "sufficiently long duration" to bring inflation to target.
U.K. consumers are their most confident since January 2022, buoyed by falling inflation, new survey data showed Friday.
Stateside, U.S. stock futures were higher after economic growth for the quarter came in well above expectations.
Meantime, Asia-Pacific markets mostly declined Friday as electric vehicle stocks in the region dropped for a second day, while investors also digested inflation data from Tokyo.
— Weizhen Tan
— Amala Balakrishner