The U.S. has no federal bereavement leave. What to know about options at work when someone you love dies

Your employer may have its own policy

Around nine out of 10 U.S. companies offer bereavement leave, according to the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. "Providing flexibility during a challenging time of loss is something many organizations are willing to work with employees on," said Julie Stich, vice president of content at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. Some employers' policies are especially generous, Stich said. (Johnson & Johnson , for example, extends 30 days off for workers who have lost an immediate family member.) "In our survey, there were two companies that offered 40 days for immediate family, grandparents and in-laws," she said.

The leave companies provide tend to vary based on who in your life has died. The average for an immediate family member was around five days, compared to roughly one day for a close friend, IFEBP found. A small number of companies even permit workers to take time off to grieve the death of a pet.

Some states offer bereavement leave

In the absence of a federal bereavement leave policy, some states have established their own program or are trying to do so. A California law guarantees most employees five days of bereavement leave following the death of a family member. In Illinois, workers are generally entitled to up to two weeks off for bereavement, and as much as 12 weeks if they've lost a relative to violence or crime. (The leave may be unpaid in both states.)

Options for workers without bereavement leave

Workers without bereavement leave who have recently lost someone can ask their employer if they can use vacation or sick days to mourn, Stich suggested. Working remotely for a period or taking unpaid time off may also be options. "As grief is a journey, flexibility may be needed over the course of several months or longer," Stich said.