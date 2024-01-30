FAFSA inflation fix may delay financial aid letters, Education Department says

The U.S. Department of Education says it recently updated a key part of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid formula, but, as a result, colleges won't receive FAFSA applicant information until early March, instead of late January as initially estimated.

"Our 'North Star' here is trying to make sure that students get the help they need for college," a senior Education Department official said on a press call Tuesday, adding that the "major" undertaking to update the form was imposed by Congress without additional funding or resources.

The new, simplified FAFSA soft launched Dec. 30 after a monthslong delay. Since then, the 2024-25 form has been plagued by problems.

"These continued delays, communicated at the last minute, threaten to harm the very students and families that federal student aid is intended to help," said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

One of the issues has been specifically related to the new FAFSA's affordability calculation, called the "Student Aid Index," which estimates how much a family can afford to pay. At launch, the new FAFSA relied on old consumer price index figures from 2020, before the recent runup in inflation.

Just last week, the Department of Education said it planned to update this part of the new FAFSA formula, which will mean an additional $1.8 billion in aid for college-bound students this year.

That update has now been completed, the Department of Education said Tuesday, and, as a result, 1.3 million students will see larger Pell Grants, a type of aid available to low-income families.