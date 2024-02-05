European stocks head for flat to lower open as markets ponder Fed Powell's comments

European markets are heading for a flat to lower open Monday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Powell said the central bank would likely move at a considerably slower pace on rate cuts than the market expects.

Asia markets kickstarted their week largely lower after Powell's comments. U.S. stock futures were flat on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to build on another positive trading week.