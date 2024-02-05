European stocks head for flat to lower open as markets ponder Fed Powell's comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a flat to lower open Monday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Powell said the central bank would likely move at a considerably slower pace on rate cuts than the market expects.
Asia markets kickstarted their week largely lower after Powell's comments. U.S. stock futures were flat on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to build on another positive trading week.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open flat to lower Monday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 7,619, Germany's DAX down 38 points at 16,861, France's CAC down 13 points at 7,577 and Italy's FTSE MIB 89 points lower at 30,760, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from UniCredit. Euro zone producer prices data for December is also due.
— Holly Ellyatt