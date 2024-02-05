Gold prices to hit $2,200 and a 'dramatic' outperformance awaits silver in 2024, says UBS

Gold and silver bars of various sizes lie in a safe on a table at the precious metals dealer Pro Aurum in Munich.

Gold and silver are expected to climb further in 2024 on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates, UBS forecasts.

"We are expecting gold to be pushed higher by a Fed easing. Also this comes with a weaker dollar" said the investment bank's precious metals strategist Joni Teves, who expects the metal to hit $2,200 per ounce by the end of the year.

Gold prices tend to have an inverse relationship with interest rates. As interest rates dip, gold becomes more appealing compared to alternative investments like bonds, which would yield weaker returns in a low interest rate environment.

In turn, lower rates weaken the dollar, making gold cheaper for international buyers, driving up demand.

While there is still much uncertainty on the timing and extent of rate cuts, UBS maintained its expectations for the Federal Reserve to ease policy. Last week, the Fed announced its decision to leave rates unchanged in January, on top of shooting down hopes of a rate cut in March.