Student loan crisis is just as big as climate change, Rep. Clyburn says. Here's why

House Democratic Caucus Chairman James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., during an interview in his hideaway in the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On a recent Sunday afternoon, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., was attending a church service in his hometown of Sumter, South Carolina, when a member of his staff handed him a letter from a constituent.

The man was writing to share the pain his student debt had caused him, and to thank Clyburn and President Joe Biden for their recent actions. After more than three decades of payments, he'd gotten over $100,000 of his debt forgiven.

"My staff tell me these phone calls come in all the time," Clyburn tells CNBC. "About half of them are crying on the phone about what a relief this is."

The Biden administration's reforms to the government's student loan forgiveness programs have resulted in more than 3.7 million Americans receiving debt cancellation, for a total of $136 billion in aid. After the Supreme Court blocked the president's sweeping debt forgiveness plan, which erased up to $20,000 for tens of millions of people, the president directed the U.S. Department of Education to work on a narrower debt relief package that would stand better legal chances.

Clyburn has played no small part in all of this.

It seems that every month the congressman is pushing for more relief for the country's 40 million student loan borrowers, and he often mentions the issue of education debt in his television news appearances.

Clyburn counts student loan debt as "the biggest" issue facing Americans today, in part because failing to solve it exacerbates other crises.

"You're not going to solve the climate crisis unless you've got well-educated and trained people to do it," he said. "You're not going to solve the health care crisis without doctors and nurses. And student loan debt is the best way to go."

These days, Clyburn is thinking about how student debt could impact the 2024 presidential election. He is worried many voters don't understand it was the Supreme Court's conservative majority that ultimately stopped Biden's biggest plan for forgiveness.

CNBC sat down with the congressman in late January in his office to discuss the student loan crisis and voters. (The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)