Ukraine war live updates: Tucker Carlson reportedly seen leaving Putin's office; tensions rise at Russian-held nuclear plant

Nadezhdin, a former Russian lawmaker and outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine, submitted 105,000 signatures to the CEC last week that were in support of his candidacy.

The supporters of anti-war presidential election hopeful Boris Nadezhdin said a working group from the Russian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has recommended that Nadezhdin's candidacy for the Russian election be rejected because of signature defects on his nomination papers.

Boris Nadezhdin, a representative of Civil Initiative political party who plans to run for Russian president in the March 2024 election, talks to journalists as he visits an office of the Central Election Commission to submit documents and signatures in support of his candidacy, in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2024.

His campaign said the signatures were carefully chosen to avoid the possibility that the CEC would reject a significant proportion of them, meaning that he would be barred from running in the March vote.

But according to Nadezhdin's campaign, the CEC concluded in a meeting held Monday that 15.4% of Nadezhdin's signatures are defective and, therefore, have recommended Nadezhdin should not be included on the ballot, NBC News reported.

Nadezhdin's campaign say they will challenge the CEC working group's findings during a full meeting of the Electoral Commission on Wednesday Feb. 7. NBC has reached out to the CEC for comment.

Nadezhdin's spokesman Pavel Burlakov said "we do not agree with the decision of the working group. The whole world saw that we honestly collected signatures. The campaign team is ready to prove the unfoundedness of the working group's decision."

Political analysts said that in Russia's tightly controlled and orchestrated "democracy," it was extremely unlikely that the Kremlin would let Nadezhdin stand in the election and risk him garnering a lot of votes, a scenario that the Kremlin would like to avoid at all costs. For its part, the Kremlin told CNBC last week that it was "not inclined to exaggerate the level of support for Mr. Nadezhdin."

— Holly Ellyatt